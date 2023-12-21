Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka separate after 7 years

Breaking News
Updated on: 21 December,2023 04:06 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka have ended their relationship after seven years, reportedly the couple had an age gap of 14 years

Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka seem to have called it quits. Since kicking off her Merry Christmas One and All! tour in mid-November, Tanaka has been absent from Carey’s shows, sparking fan speculation that the pop icon has split from her longtime boyfriend. Mariah Carey, who’s mom to 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe (who she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon), is also celebrating the holidays in Aspen without Tanaka, 40, who has traditionally accompanied her to the snowy getaway, reports People magazine.


This marks the first time the Songbird Supreme and creative director, who have had a professional relationship since 2006, have not travelled together for the holidays in years. As per People, the couple was last publicly seen spending time together back in March when the hitmaker celebrated her birthday, which she prefers to refer to as her “anniversary.” At the time, Tanaka shared a photo of himself and Carey smiling and embracing one another on Instagram and shared a sweet message in the caption.


He wrote: “This is one of my favourite pictures. Ever. Happy Anniversary my Beautiful Queen”. The couple first connected in 2006 when Tanaka joined the superstar out on the road on her Adventures of Mimi tour. Then after working together for a decade, the ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ singer and the choreographer became romantically involved in 2016."


The ‘Obsessed’ singer and the dancer, who briefly broke up for a period in spring 2017 before reuniting, have toured and celebrated Christmas together in some capacity since they started dating.

In 2017, Tanaka took the stage with the star during her All I Want for Christmas Is You shows and spent the December holiday with her and her children on their annual Aspen trip. Between hitting the slopes, Carey even took to Instagram to share adorable photos from their festivities together.

