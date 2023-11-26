Mark Wahlberg gets up at 3:30 a.m. daily as it's his prime me time'

As part of his sleep cycle includes hitting the bed very early, the actor said that by 7:30 p.m., his whole family will “have dinner"

Mark Wahlberg. Pic/AFP

Actor Mark Wahlberg has a very weird sleep cycle as he gets up at 3:30 a.m. almost all the time.

Citing his reasons for his waking hour, he said that it’s his prime ‘me time’.

Wahlberg speaking to Eonline said: “As long as I get my eight hours, I can do my thing. I've been getting up lately at 3:30. I don't want to be doing all my personal stuff—working out, my prayer time in the middle of the day and then trying to golf."

With his unusual sleep cycle, Wahlberg is also able to dedicate more quality time to his family, wife Rhea Durham and their four kids: Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 13.

Talking about this, he only said: "I try to get that done before the kids wake up."

As part of his sleep cycle includes hitting the bed very early, the actor said that by 7:30 p.m., his whole family will “have dinner."

‘The Other Guys’ actor said: "We’ll get the kids all situated—well, they got to bed when they want—and then we'll start watching TV and I'll usually fall asleep in the middle of something."

Despite his sleep cycle, the actor said: "I don't want to feel like I am not disciplined enough, but I might stay in bed a little longer. But I have my Wednesdays and Saturdays off."

He added: "My daughter, believe it or not, is more disciplined than me," Mark said of Grace, who is an equestrian.

"I didn't adopt that kind of discipline until I was in my 30s and I had to do it because of work. And now she does it on her own because she wants to be an Olympian."

