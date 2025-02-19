Matthew Perry: A Hollywood tragedy will explore the life of the late Friends star Matthew Perry and his death in 2023. The documentary will stream on Peacock from February 25

The trailer of the documentary titled Matthew Perry: A Hollywood tragedy has been released. T has unveiled a trailer for its upcoming documentary special, 'Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy', which premieres on February 25.

The special, directed by Robert Palumbo, delves into the life and tragic death of beloved 'Friends' star Matthew Perry, who passed away suddenly in October 2023.

About Matthew Perry: A Hollywood tragedy

The documentary explores Perry's rise to fame, as well as his struggles with addiction, which he openly discussed in his memoir 'Friends, Lovers, and The Big Terrible Thing'.

According to Deadline, the special also examines the circumstances surrounding Perry's death, including the discovery of ketamine in his system and the subsequent charges brought against five individuals, including his personal assistant and two medical doctors, for allegedly conspiring to provide him with the substance.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the documentary's in-depth look at Perry's final days, featuring interviews with some of his collaborators, Hollywood insiders, and law enforcement officials.

Notable figures featured in the special include Morgan Fairchild, who played Perry's mother on 'Friends', and US Attorney Martin Estrada.

'Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy' is produced by ITN Productions, with Ian Russell, Mike Griffiths, and Robert Palumbo serving as executive producers.

About Matthew Perry's death

Matthew Perry was found dead at his residence on October 28, 2024. He was 54. As per Variety, Toxicology reports showed that Perry died from acute effects of ketamine at his Los Angeles home, and his death was ruled an accident. Other contributing factors in his death were drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, which is used to treat opioid use disorder.

In 2024, the DEA and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), opened an investigation into who supplied the drugs that led to Perry's death. In August, five people were arrested, including Perry's assistant, doctors and Jasveen Sangha, a major drug supplier known as the "Ketamine Queen." A trial for Sangha and one of the doctors has been set for March 2025.

Prosecutors offered lesser charges to Chavez and two others in exchange for their cooperation as they go after two targets they deem more responsible for the overdose death: another doctor and an alleged dealer that they say was known as 'ketamine queen' of Los Angeles.

Chavez is free on bond after turning over his passport and surrendering his medical license, among other conditions.