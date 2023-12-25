Matthew Perry was ‘thinking about taking drugs’ despite sobriety

Friends star’s ex-girlfriend discloses details about his addiction battle

Late star Matthew Perry’s ex-girlfriend said he “always had major drug problems.” Perry, who battled addiction to alcohol and drugs for a number of years, was found dead in his hot tub on October 28 at the age of 54.

The actor’s former flame Kayti Edwards has alleged that when they were together, his addiction was always on his mind even after he had got clean, as she recalled some of the drastic things she had done to help him. “I was at Matthew’s place in the Hollywood Hills. He was in a bad way. He had been getting high all night on a plethora of drugs, most likely crack, cocaine and other substances,” she told an international publication. “I found Matthew on the couch with his hands superglued to his legs. I had to use nail polish remover and olive oil to free him. We were literally ripping the hair from his legs and he had red, raw patches left behind. It was pretty horrific. Matthew always had major drug problems. Even when he was clean and going through rehab, he was still thinking about taking drugs.”

Edwards previously claimed that even though it was thought that Perry had drowned in his hot tub, she remained uncertain that it was the full story. She reportedly said, “There are a lot of things that aren’t adding up. I don’t believe he just drowned in his jacuzzi. I think he might have taken pills in the week leading up to this.” According to police, no drugs were found at the scene nor was there any evidence of foul play.

