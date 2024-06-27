Matthew Perry’s death could lead to multiple arrests

Investigations into Friends actor’s death could pose trouble for those who supplied the drug, ketamine

Matthew Perry

The investigation into the death of Matthew Perry is coming to a close and multiple individuals have been linked to the late actor’s acquisition of the lethal amount of ketamine found in his blood, according to a news report published this week.

The Hollywood Reporter pointed to publications when stating that on Wednesday, two law enforcement sources confirmed the investigation’s end is near, and prosecutors will soon decide if charges will be filed against those linked to the Friends star’s procurement of ketamine. The criminal probe underway since May includes investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the US Postal Service. Detectives are tracing the actor’s procurement of the illegal drug, which has been used recreationally for decades but has recently been discovered as useful in the treatment of depression.

On October 28, 2023, Perry’s body was found after he’d drowned in his hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home. The lethal dose of ketamine is believed to have caused him to have cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office. The examiner had stated that the amount of ketamine found in his blood was about the same as what would be used during general anaesthesia.

