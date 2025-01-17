Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > David Lynch the man behind Mulholland Drive and Twin Peaks dies at the age of 78

Updated on: 17 January,2025 08:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Top

David Lynch's has put out an official message to share the heartbreaking news with the world. The cause and location of Lynch's death are yet to be known

In Pic: David Lynch

David Lynch, the maverick man behind Mulholland Drive and television's Twin Peaks, passed away at the age of 78. Lynch was battling emphysema after years of heavy smoking. The family has put out an official message to share the heartbreaking news with the world. The cause and location of Lynch's death are yet to be known.


David Lynch’s family issues official statement


While sharing the news of Lynch's demise, his family shared, "It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch." The statement further continues and reads, "There's a big hole in the world now that he's no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.'"


David Lynch on emphysema

It was just last August when David opened up about his health and the struggles during his battle against emphysema and shared about the severe breathing issues that he was facing. It was by November when he talked about the struggles in daily life and shared, "I can hardly walk across a room. It feels like having a plastic bag around your head."

Condolences for David Lynch

His death has come as a shock to many, with Hollywood mourning the demise of the legendary artist. "#RIPDavidLynch, a gracious man and fearless artist who followed his heart & soul and proved that radical experimentation could yield unforgettable cinema," wrote director Ron Howard. Meanwhile, comedian and actor Patton Oswalt, in a nod to Lynch's highly surreal style, shared, "David Lynch, RIP. At least that's what the horse wearing a fez just told me in a dream. (*Backwards and in Swedish)."

More about David Lynch

Lynch was a legendary man in his field and had given a few of the biggest classics of all time. His critically acclaimed films include the sadomasochist mystery Blue Velvet (1986) and surreal thriller Mulholland Drive (2001). But what came as a game changer and paved the way for the future was his 1990s series Twin Peaks.

Born in 1946, David was the son of a US Department of Agriculture research scientist. Lynch clinched the Oscars nomination 4 times in his career and had even won the top prize, Palme d'Or, at Cannes with Wild at Heart in 1990.

