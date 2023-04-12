MCU returns! Brie Larson's sci-fi action film 'The Marvels' trailer is out now

Makers of the upcoming sci-fi action film 'The Marvels' unveiled the official trailer on Tuesday

The much-awaited teaser trailer for 'The Marvels', an upcoming MCU film, has been released, and it appears to be a delightful blend of action and comedy, which was missing in recent Marvel Studios productions. Taking to social media, production house Marvel Studios shared the trailer on twitter as well as Instagram and wrote, "Teaming up changes everything everyone. Marvel Studios' #TheMarvels, only in theatres November 10."

The teaser trailer of ‘The Marvels’ showcases Monica Rambeau being thrown into another dimension while Kamala Khan heads to space to meet Nick Fury. Meanwhile, Captain Marvel is stuck in Kamala Khan's home, surrounded by cutouts of herself.

The trio of Monica Rambeau, Carol Danvers, and Kamala Khan join forces to battle extraterrestrial and mortal foes, aided by Nick Fury and briefly joined by South Korean actor Park Seo-joon.

Overall, The Marvels looks like an exciting, promising, and entertaining film, as seen in the teaser trailer.

The film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, and Park Seo-joon. Helmed by Nia DaCostas, and produced by Kevin Feiger.

Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik, and Zeb Wells.

The film is a sequel to 2019's action film 'Captain Marvel'. MCU's last release was Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in lead.

On the work front, Brie Larson will also be seen in the upcoming television drama series 'Lessons in Chemistry'

'The Marvels' is all set to hit theatres on November 10, 2023, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.