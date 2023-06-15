Breaking News
Cyclone Biparjoy: 'All armed forces on standby for relief operation'
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water at 8.90 pc
Maharashtra: One more held for death threats to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, his MLA brother
Mumbai: Drones and other flying objects banned in city till July 16, police prohibitory issues orders
No Honking Day: 2,116 motorists booked by Mumbai Traffic Police in one day
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Meet the female robots from Transformers Rise of the Beasts

Meet the female robots from 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

Updated on: 15 June,2023 05:41 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Arcee, a female motorcycle who appeared briefly in 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' and 'Bumblebee,' steps up as an important member of the team

Meet the female robots from 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Listen to this article
Meet the female robots from 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'
x
00:00

One aspect of the newly released 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' that distinguishes it from the other films in the series is that it includes three major female robot characters for the first time. On the side of the Autobots is Arcee, a female motorcycle who appeared briefly in 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' and 'Bumblebee,' but steps up as an important member of the team in the latest film. 


Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura says, “Arcee has a lot of attitude and she’s an integral part of this story. She’s almost like the intelligence officer of the group”


The film also includes a flying Maximal named Airazor, and a vicious Terrorcon named Nightbird, who serves as one of the antagonists of the story. 


That’s definitely more female robots than we’ve ever had before, and it creates a different kind of balance, which is really exciting”, di Bonaventura adds. 
Returning with the action and spectacle that’s captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers – the Maximals – joining them as allies in the epic battle for earth. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film is now playing in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu in 2D, 3D, 4D and IMAX. 

Earlier the makers had spoken about the vehicles in 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' that includes familiar favorites as well as a convoy of amazing new cars. 

“You’ll see Bumblebee as a Camaro and Optimus Prime as a Freightliner truck, of course, but we had a long debate about Mirage, our new Autobot character. He probably has the most screen time of any robot in the movie, and I think he’ll be very popular with fans.”, says producer Mark Vahradian. But did you know the filmmakers originally envisioned Mirage as a Ferrari? and later considered making him a Lamborghini, in the end they decided that a Porsche 911 was the perfect choice. “We’ve had almost every other car imaginable, but never a Porsche. And when you see this particular Porsche convert to its robot form, it’s going to be very special. With its rounded curves and beautiful design, it’s going to make Mirage really stand out.”, said Mark Vahradian. 

 

hollywood news Hollywood Hollywood News Updates Hollywood Buzz Entertainment News entertaintment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK