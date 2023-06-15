Meet the female robots from 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

Arcee, a female motorcycle who appeared briefly in 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' and 'Bumblebee,' steps up as an important member of the team

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

One aspect of the newly released 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' that distinguishes it from the other films in the series is that it includes three major female robot characters for the first time. On the side of the Autobots is Arcee, a female motorcycle who appeared briefly in 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' and 'Bumblebee,' but steps up as an important member of the team in the latest film.

Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura says, “Arcee has a lot of attitude and she’s an integral part of this story. She’s almost like the intelligence officer of the group”

The film also includes a flying Maximal named Airazor, and a vicious Terrorcon named Nightbird, who serves as one of the antagonists of the story.

That’s definitely more female robots than we’ve ever had before, and it creates a different kind of balance, which is really exciting”, di Bonaventura adds.

Returning with the action and spectacle that’s captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers – the Maximals – joining them as allies in the epic battle for earth. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film is now playing in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu in 2D, 3D, 4D and IMAX.

Earlier the makers had spoken about the vehicles in 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' that includes familiar favorites as well as a convoy of amazing new cars.

“You’ll see Bumblebee as a Camaro and Optimus Prime as a Freightliner truck, of course, but we had a long debate about Mirage, our new Autobot character. He probably has the most screen time of any robot in the movie, and I think he’ll be very popular with fans.”, says producer Mark Vahradian. But did you know the filmmakers originally envisioned Mirage as a Ferrari? and later considered making him a Lamborghini, in the end they decided that a Porsche 911 was the perfect choice. “We’ve had almost every other car imaginable, but never a Porsche. And when you see this particular Porsche convert to its robot form, it’s going to be very special. With its rounded curves and beautiful design, it’s going to make Mirage really stand out.”, said Mark Vahradian.