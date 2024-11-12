Breaking News
Megan Fox announces pregnancy with fiance Machine Gun Kellys song

Megan Fox announces pregnancy with fiance Machine Gun Kelly's song

Updated on: 12 November,2024 02:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
AP

The 'Transformers' actress Megan Fox in an Instagram post announced the pregnancy with her fiance Colson Baker popularly known as Machine Gun Kelly, he is a rapper and singer

Megan Fox announces pregnancy with fiance Machine Gun Kelly's song

Megan Fox announces pregnancy with fiance Machine Gun Kelly's song
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting to grow their family. Fox announced her pregnancy in a social media post Monday. She appeared in a photo covered in black ink while holding her baby bump and another of a pregnancy test that said “Yes.”


“Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back,” the actor said in the post, tagging her fiance’s song “Last November.”


 
 
 
 
 
The couple spoke about experiencing a miscarriage more than a year ago. They announced their engagement in 2022.

Fox, 38, was married to actor Brian Austin Green from 2010 to 2021. They have three sons together.

Machine Gun Kelly, 34, whose real name is Colson Baker, has a daughter from a previous relationship.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

