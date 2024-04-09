Breaking News
Mel Gibson calls Robert Downey Jr generous

Updated on: 10 April,2024 07:26 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Actor Jodie Foster also talked about how she pulled him aside during the filming of 1995’s Home for the Holidays to talk to him amid his addiction struggles

Robert Downey Jr and Mel Gibson

Actor-filmmaker Mel Gibson has expressed gratitude to Robert Downey Jr for having his back after his 2006 arrest and anti-Semitic remarks.


The actor talked about the support he received from the Oppenheimer star during an interview and said: “One time, I got into a bit of a sticky situation where it kind of ended my career. I was drunk in the back of a police car, and I said some stupid shit, and all of a sudden, I was blacklisted. I’m the poster boy for 
cancelled.”


He further added, “A couple of years into that, he invited me to some kind of award he was getting. We always had this kind of seesaw thing, where if he was on the wagon, I was falling off, and if I was on the wagon, he was falling off. So, I was pretty much nonexistent in Hollywood at the time, and he stood up and spoke for me. It was a bold, generous, and kind gesture. I loved him for that.”


Actor Jodie Foster also talked about how she pulled him aside during the filming of 1995’s Home for the Holidays to talk to him amid his addiction struggles.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

