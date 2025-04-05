Mel Gibson's gun rights to be restored by Trump administration

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 April,2025 11:12 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Despite his 2011 conviction on a domestic violence charge, Hollywood actor Mel Gibson will soon have his gun rights restored

Despite his 2011 conviction on a domestic violence charge, Hollywood actor Mel Gibson will soon have his gun rights restored.


The actor is one of 10 people who had their gun rights reinstated by Attorney General Pam Bondi, The New York Times reported on Thursday, as per The Hollywood Reporter.


Details are expected to be published in the Federal Register. Gibson lost his rights in 2011 following a domestic violence misdemeanor conviction.


The decision came nearly a month after former U.S. Pardon Attorney Elizabeth G. Oyer told the Times that she was fired from the DOJ for refusing to recommend the actor be allowed to carry a handgun again, which the newspaper confirmed with sources familiar with the matter, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

In January, Trump named Gibson, along with Sylvester Stallone and Jon Voight, as special ambassadors to Hollywood. "They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to foreign countries, BACK -- BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!" Trump said on his Truth Social.

