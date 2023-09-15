Meryl Streep says she's open to returning for 'Mamma Mia! 3'

While the first film was directed by Phyllida Lloyd, the follow-up was helmed by Ol Parker. The "Mamma Mia!" films also starred Christine Baranski and Julie Walters

Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep says if the makers of the "Mamma Mia!" movies approach her with an exciting idea, she would love to star in a potential third film in the series. Streep as Donna starred in 2008's "Mamma Mia!", based on the songs of pop group ABBA. Amanda Seyfried played Donna's daughter Sophie, a young bride-to-be who invites three men (Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgard) to her upcoming wedding, with the possibility that any of them could be her father.

The 2018 sequel "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again", Streep's character Donna had died. Lily James portrayed a young Donna in the movie, in which Streep makes a cameo at the end. "I'm up for anything. I'll have to schedule a knee scoping before we film, but if there's an idea that excites me, I'm totally there," Streep told Vogue magazine when asked about her thoughts on a third "Mamma Mia!" film.

"I dare you to show me one person who doesn't want a third 'Mamma Mia'!" added Seyfried. Dominic Cooper, who starred as Sophie's fiance Sky in the franchise, said he often pesters producer Judy Craymer about a third movie in the franchise. "I text Judy every other day, 'Number three when?'. I know we're all dying to do it, and Meryl was definitely bummed about not being in much of the second one. She understood that was where the story goes, but I remember her saying, 'Well, I didn't wanna be dead'," Cooper said. While the first film was directed by Phyllida Lloyd, the follow-up was helmed by Ol Parker. The "Mamma Mia!" films also starred Christine Baranski and Julie Walters.

