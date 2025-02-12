“MeToo changed everything,” she said. She also recalled uncomfortable encounters with certain individuals on set prior to the movement, describing “layers of inappropriateness” that were often tolerated

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz has spoken out about the impact of the #MeToo movement, which gained momentum in 2017, on the film industry. After a 10-year hiatus, Diaz returned to acting with Back in Action. She noted that the industry has undergone a major transformation since her departure in 2014.

“MeToo changed everything,” she said. She also recalled uncomfortable encounters with certain individuals on set prior to the movement, describing “layers of inappropriateness” that were often tolerated. She welcomed the shift towards a safer work environment.

