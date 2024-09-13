Breaking News
Michael B Jordan to direct and star in 'Thomas Crown Affair' remake

Updated on: 13 September,2024 09:20 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

This project, developed in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios, will be released exclusively in theatres worldwide, according to Deadline

Michael B Jordan to direct and star in 'Thomas Crown Affair' remake

Michael B Jordan. Pic/AFP

Actor Michael B Jordan, celebrated for his record-breaking directorial debut with 'Creed III', is set to helm and star in a new adaptation of the classic film 'Thomas Crown Affair'.


This project, developed in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios, will be released exclusively in theatres worldwide, according to Deadline.



Deadline reported citing sources that Jordan will not only direct but also take on the lead role in the film through his production company, Outlier Society, in partnership with Elizabeth Raposo.


Outlier Society holds a first-look film deal and an overall TV deal with Amazon MGM, as per Deadline.

The forthcoming film will be the third iteration of 'Thomas Crown Affair', following the 1999 version featuring Pierce Brosnan as the suave millionaire with a penchant for art theft and Rene Russo as the insurance investigator who becomes entangled with him.

The original 1968 film starred Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway and was directed by Norman Jewison. Jordan's portrayal of Thomas Crown will undoubtedly be a new opportunity for him to showcase his dynamic range, blending charisma with complex character depth.

Following the success of 'Creed III', which reportedly set a franchise record with a USD 58.6 million opening and grossed USD 276 million worldwide, Jordan is eager to delve back into directing.

The film's script, penned by Drew Pearce, builds on drafts by Wes Tooke and Justin Britt-Gibson; plot details remain under wraps, according to Deadline.

As the next step, Jordan and his team will seek out a co-star to complement his performance and add to the film's allure.

Producers for the film include Patrick McCormick, Marc Toberoff, and executive producer Alan Trustman, who wrote the original 1968 screenplay.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.

