A California appeals court has ruled that Michael Jackson’s estate can proceed with a $600 million sale of the late singer’s catalogue to Sony Music

Michael Jackson. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Legal win for MJ Estate x 00:00

A California appeals court has ruled that Michael Jackson’s estate can proceed with a $600 million sale of the late singer’s catalogue to Sony Music, rejecting objections from his mother Katherine Jackson that aimed to block the deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

About a month since it issued a tentative ruling against Katherine, the appeals court finalised the decision that the estate’s executors, John Branca and John McClain, did not violate the terms of Michael’s will when they inked the historic deal with the music label. “The will gave the executors broad powers of sale, with no exception for the specific assets at issue in this case,” the court stated. “As such, [a lower judge] did not err in concluding that it was Michael’s intent to allow the executors to sell any estate assets, including those at issue in the proposed transaction.” Moreover, the court also rejected Katherine’s appeal citing that she had “forfeited” her arguments by failing to make them before a lower probate court. While her attorneys did not immediately return a request for comment, she can still appeal the ruling in the California Supreme Court. However, it is being said that the odds of overturning the ruling are low.

Earlier this year, the music giant entered into a deal with Jackson estate to buy half of the pop star’s publishing and recorded masters catalogue for more than $600 million. Since the Jackson estate is still pending before a Los Angeles probate court more than 15 years after his 2009 death, his executors took the then-confidential deal to Judge Mitchell Beckloff for approval.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever