Instead, the entire collection is being sold separately, with most of the statues costing five figures plus shipping.

Michael Jackson. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Michael Jackson's Neverland statues back up for sale with no package deal this time x 00:00

American pop singer Michael Jackson's statues displayed at Neverland Ranch are being resold, but this time instead of as a package deal, the art is being sold individually, TMZ reported. Noble Art Lovers told TMZ that the private collector who owns 28 pieces from the singer's infamous California estate is still trying to sell the art and has dropped his asking price of USD 2.5 million for the entire collection.

Instead, the entire collection is being sold separately, with most of the statues costing five figures plus shipping. Bronze statues of Michael Jackson also known as MJ include several depictions of children; one such work is titled 'Kids and Tree Swing,' and it is for sale for USD 150,000. Similar to 'Follow the Leader,' another one depicts children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Noble Art Lovers put the statues up for sale in April 2021 as a package deal for USD 2.5 million and some wealthy potential buyers showed interest, but no one closed the deal, as per TMZ. Noble Art Lovers, based in Dubai, hopes that the separately priced statues will allow more people to own a piece of Neverland. According to TMZ, there is one exception the Malachite Candelabra, which is being sold for USD 500k, and the Gloria Victis statues will only be sold in pairs because MJ bought them as a set.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever