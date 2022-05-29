Breaking News
Michelle Williams flaunts her baby bump at Cannes 2022

Michelle Williams flaunts her baby bump at Cannes 2022

Updated on: 29 May,2022 12:02 PM IST  |  Washington
ANI

She was seen dressed in a white and midnight blue lace long dress with embroidered top. Williams accessorised her outfit with a white gold and diamond ring and a beautiful necklace

Michelle Williams flaunts her baby bump at Cannes 2022

Michelle Williams. Pic/AFP


Actor Michelle Williams, who is currently expecting her third child, recently turned heads with her stunning presence at Cannes Film Festival 2022. The outing marked her baby bump debut after she revealed earlier this month that she's pregnant.

She was seen dressed in a white and midnight blue lace long dress with embroidered top. Williams accessorised her outfit with a white gold and diamond ring and a beautiful necklace.




Earlier in an interview with Variety, Williams expressed her happiness about becoming a mother for the third time. "It's totally joyous. As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. 


