Splitting the stage show into two movies, she said, "is very much like the musical, you know? You have part one, intermission, part two"

Michelle Yeoh shares "there was talk" of making one 'Wicked' movie, here is why makers decided on 2

As 'Wicked' fans eagerly await its sequel, 'Wicked: For Good', actress Michelle Yeoh is shedding light on the decision to make two big-screen instalments, reported People.

"We shot Wicked and Wicked: For Good at the same time," the actress said.

Splitting the stage show into two movies, she said, "is very much like the musical, you know? You have part one, intermission, part two."

Although the Oscar winner added, "I think there was talk: 'Maybe we should just [squish] it together.' " But ultimately, the team decided to spread the story out. "There's so many nuances."

Yeoh said, "After you saw Wicked One, you felt, 'I saw a complete film -- but I want to know more about what's gonna happen next'," reported People.

'Wicked' is a movie adaptation of Winnie Holzman's 2003 Tony Award-winning musical, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively. The film chronicles the story of an unusual relationship between the soon-to-be Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch of the South, and how their lives are altered once they meet the great and powerful Wizard of Oz.

'Wicked: For Good' is an upcoming musical fantasy film directed by Jon M. Chu and written by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox. The sequel to Wicked (2024) adapts the second act of the 2003 stage musical by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman, which was loosely based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel, itself a reimagining of L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and its 1939 film adaptation. Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum reprise their roles from the first film.

Among Yeoh's other upcoming projects are the Avatar sequels. The English-language version of Ne Zha 2, in which she voices Lady Yin, will be in U.S. theatres on August 22. 'Wicked: For Good' is in theatres November 21, according to People.

