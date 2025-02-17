Breaking News
Mid-Day Special | Mumbai’s daily struggle: Kalwa’s overcrowded train nightmare
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: ‘Fraud took place between 2020 and 2025’
Mumbai: Two killed in fire at Masjid Bunder building
Mumbai: Kurla dad kills infant girl in rage; arrested
Mumbai local trains claim 7 lives a day, but nothing changes
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Mikey Madison is BAFTA winner bags Best Actress trophy

Mikey Madison is BAFTA winner, bags Best Actress trophy

Updated on: 17 February,2025 01:13 PM IST  |  London
ANI |

Top

The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards took place at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London. David Tennant hosted for the second consecutive year

Mikey Madison is BAFTA winner, bags Best Actress trophy

US actress Mikey Madison poses with the award for Best leading actress for "Anora" during the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Mikey Madison is BAFTA winner, bags Best Actress trophy
x
00:00

Mikey Madison must be on cloud nine as she scored Best Actress Award at the 78th edition of BAFTA.


Her intriguing performance in 'Anora' impressed the jury and they selected Mikey as Best Actress.


In the Neon film, Madison plays a sex worker from Brooklyn who meets and impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch. She beat others including Demi Moore, Cynthia Erivo, and Saoirse Ronan to the acting prize, as per Deadline.


During her acceptance speech, she paid a heartfelt tribute to sex workers.

As per Deadline, she said: "I do want to just take a moment to recognize the sex worker community. I just want to say that I see you. You deserve respect and human decency. I will always be a friend and ally."

She thanked her mom, calling her "my favorite screen partner" for driving her to auditions and helping her run lines. Madison added: "To my fellow nominees, I'm just so in awe of all of you. You just gave beautiful performances. And really, the highlight of all of this has just been getting to know all of you."

The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards took place at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London. David Tennant hosted for the second consecutive year.

Mikey was up against some stiff competition for the award. She beat out Cynthia Erivo in Wicked, Marianne Jean-Baptiste in Hard Truths, Saoirse Ronan in The Outrun, Demi Moore in The Substance, and the controversial Karla Sofia Gascon in Emilia Perez.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

BAFTA 2025 hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK