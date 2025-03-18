Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi exchanged wedding vows at a young age, but their decision to tie the knot was a long time coming

Millie Bobby Brown. Pic/AFP

Hollywood actress Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi exchanged wedding vows at a young age, but their decision to tie the knot was a long time coming.



After Alex Cooper asked the actress when she realised she could “actually see a future” with Jon Bon Jovi’s 22-year-old son, whom she married in a private ceremony in May 2024 at age 20, the actress reflected on what exactly led the couple to marriage, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She said during the latest episode of ‘Call Her Daddy’, “We’ve been together for four years, so I guess maybe when we moved in together. We had dogs together, and we were taking care of our animals, and we started living this day-to-day life, and I thought, ‘Oh, I really don’t think I could ever see you as anything else. I don’t want to be with anyone else ever again. I don’t want to date, I don’t want to meet anyone, I want you’”.

As per ‘People’, it was the couple’s conversations about the way they see the world and how they want to start a family, among other things that let Brown know Jake was the one. Only she didn’t know at the time if he felt the same way.

“When we started talking about politics and how we want to raise our kids … we started talking about really, really big things that I’d obviously never spoken about, and I’m already very young, so I’ve never spoken about that with boys anyway”, the ‘Stranger Things’ star told Cooper. “But to be able to even think about those things, I was like, ‘S---. Okay, maybe I do want to be with him forever.' ” “But I obviously didn’t know if he felt that way”.

“We talked about marriage, but I didn’t really know when it was going to be. And then, when he proposed, I was like, it makes sense. Everything aligned”, she added.

