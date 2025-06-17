Breaking News
Modern Family star Aubrey Anderson Emmons comes out as bisexual in the most iconic way watch

Modern Family star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons comes out as bisexual in the most iconic way - watch

Updated on: 17 June,2025 07:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who played the character of Lily in Modern Family, has come out as bisexual, celebrating Pride Month. The actress decided to recreate an iconic scene from the show to announce her sexuality

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons

Modern Family star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons recently announced that she is bisexual. The actress came out to the world, and it was the most iconic announcement. Best known for her role as Lily Tucker-Pritchett in the beloved sitcom took to her Instagram account to share the news on Monday. Ever since the internet, especially the fans of the show, have been impressed by the way she chose to come out.

Aubrey comes out as bisexual


In the announcement video, she recreated an iconic scene from Modern Family, wherein she lip-synced to a scene from the sitcom. The scene had Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sofía Vergara. The latter, who plays Gloria, cries, "You are Vietnamese," to which Lily responds, “No, I'm not, I'm gay, I'm gay!” Lily's dad, Mitchell Pritchett, played by Jesse, adds, "Honey, no, you're not gay. You are just confused!"


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Frances Anderson (@aubreyandersonemmons)

Aubrey lip-synced her own lines from the scene in the video post and giggled. On the video, she wrote, “People keep joking so much about me being gay when I literally am (I'm bi)". In the caption, she said, “Happy Pride month to all and to all a goodnight hehehe”

Fans react

Fans flooded the comment section with their reactions. One fan commented, “Omgggg Cam and Mitch would be so happy!” A second fan noted, “Coming out to this audio is truly iconic!”. Referring to Lily's dad's Mitchell and Cameron, another fan noted, “Like fathers like daughter." Others wished her 'Happy Pride Month.'

Modern Family was a sitcom that aired from 2009 to 2020. It was a huge hit and went on to win an impressive 22 Emmys, including five consecutive wins for Best Comedy Series. The show is about the interconnected lives of three diverse families living in suburban Los Angeles/ One common thing is that they all are related through Jay Pritchett. The show also starred Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet, Rico Rodriguez, Nolan Gould, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler, and Ariel Winter. 

Aubrey plays the role of  Lily Tucker-Pritchett in the show. She is a Vietnamese-born child adopted by a gay American couple. Aubrey joined the show in the third season, replacing  Ella and Jaden Hiller.

