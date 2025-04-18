'The Breakfast Club' is a 1985 American indie teen coming-of-age comedy-drama film written, produced, and directed by John Hughes

Molly Ringwald. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Molly Ringwald believes there should be no remakes for 'The Breakfast Club' x 00:00

Actress and writer Molly Ringwald shared that her 1985 film 'The Breakfast Club' continues to resonate with audiences; she said she doesn't believe "in remaking that movie".

ADVERTISEMENT

During a panel titled 'Don't You Forget About Me: The Breakfast Club 40th Anniversary Reunion' at the C2E2 pop culture convention in Chicago, Ringwald said, "I personally don't believe in remaking that movie, because I think this movie is very much of its time," reported People.

'The Breakfast Club' is a 1985 American indie teen coming-of-age comedy-drama film written, produced, and directed by John Hughes.

She continued, "It resonates with people today. I believe in making movies that are inspired by other movies but build on it and represent what's going on today. This is very, you know, it's very white, this movie. You don't see a lot of different ethnicities. We don't talk about gender. None of that. And I feel like that really doesn't represent our world today."

Ringwald added that she would love to see movies inspired by The Breakfast Club "but take it in a different direction."

The Breakfast Club centres on five teenagers from different social worlds -- a princess (Ringwald), a basket case (Ally Sheedy), an athlete (Emilio Estevez), a brainiac (Anthony Michael Hall) and a criminal (Judd Nelson) -- forced to spend a Saturday together in detention, reported People.

The panel event in Chicago saw the five stars reunite in public for the first time since the film's debut 40 years ago.

"I feel very emotional and moved to have us all together," Ringwald said during the event, reported People.

During another recent cast meetup, at MegaCon Orlando, Ringwald said the appeal of the movie for her was that she got to enjoy a different high school experience from her own, as per the outlet.

"Whenever I got to do a movie, I got to leave my school, and that was amazing," the actress said, reported People.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever