Monroe’s home now a monument

American actor Marilyn Monroe’s house in Los Angeles’ Brentwood neighbourhood was approved in its historical cultural monument nomination by the Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday, a designation which is intended to help protect the landmark from demolition.

As per reports in Variety, the LA Conservancy claimed, “The Marilyn Monroe Residence in Brentwood is now a Historic-Cultural Monument! Today, LA City Council unanimously approved the nomination for Marilyn Monroe’s final home. Thanks to all who voiced their support.”

Monroe lived for approximately six months in the 1929 four-bedroom Spanish Colonial-style house, then died of an apparent overdose there in 1962. The conservancy wrote in its proposal for landmark status that the house was “the first place she sought out and bought for herself and on her own while actively working in 1962”.

Owners Brinah Milstein and her husband, reality TV producer Roy Bank, bought the house last year for $8.35 million and planned to demolish it to expand their property next door. They waged a year-long battle to stop the historical designation, which they said would lead to more nuisance visitors.

