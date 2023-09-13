MTV VMAs 2023: From Taylor Swift to BTS's Jungkook, here's the full list of winners from the award show

The MTV VMAs made history by featuring an all-women and nonbinary lineup for both Video of the Year and Artist of the Year, read on to find out more about the night
The MTV Video Music Awards 2023 delivered an unforgettable night of music and glamour. Taylor Swift, a true powerhouse, claimed the spotlight with an astonishing nine wins, primarily for her self-directed masterpiece, "Anti-Hero." This triumph marked a repeat victory for Swift in the coveted Video of the Year category, following her previous year's win with "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" short film. With this, Swift cemented her status as one of the VMAs' most celebrated artists, standing second only to Beyoncé in total wins.
However, Swift was far from alone in the limelight. The nominations showcased an array of music luminaries, including SZA, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Blackpink, and Olivia Rodrigo, many of whom graced the stage with electrifying performances. The VMAs made history by featuring an all-women and nonbinary lineup for both Video of the Year and Artist of the Year, celebrating their remarkable contributions to the industry.
Adding to the excitement, the Best Afrobeats category made its debut, highlighting the global diversity of music genres. The awards also paid tribute to two iconic figures: Shakira, honored with the Video Vanguard Award for her groundbreaking music videos, and Diddy, who received the Global Icon Award for his monumental impact on music, culture, and entrepreneurship. According to Variety, here's a full list of the names that won accolades at the MTV VMAs 2023:
Video of the Year
Doja Cat – “Attention”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”- Winner
Artist of the Year
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
KAROL G
Nicki Minaj
Shakira
Taylor Swift - Winner
Song of the Year
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” - Winner
Best New Artist
GloRilla
Ice Spice - Winner
Kaliii
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
Push Performance of the Year
Saucy Santana – “Booty”
Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You”
JVKE – “golden hour”
Flo Milli – “Conceited”
Reneé Rapp – “Colorado”
Sam Ryder – “All the Way Over”
Armani White – “GOATED”
FLETCHER – “Becky’s So Hot”
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride”- Winner
Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”
FLO – “Losing You”
Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part”
Best Collaboration
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”
KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG”- Winner
Metro Boomin with the Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”
Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
Best Pop
Demi Lovato – “Swine”
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From Barbie The Album)”
Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
P!NK – “TRUSTFALL”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”- Winner
Best Hip-Hop
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE”
GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2”
Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”
Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody”
Metro Boomin ft. Future – “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”- Winner
Best R&B
Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay”
Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel”
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”
SZA – “Shirt”- Winner
Toosii – “Favorite Song”
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way”
Best Alternative
Blink-182 – “EDGING”
boygenius – “the film”
Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like A Grudge”
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”- Winner
Paramore – “This Is Why”
Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Stuck”
Best Rock
Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”
Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)”
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”
Måneskin – “THE LONELIEST” - Winner
Metallica – “Lux Æterna”
Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”
Best Latin
Anitta – “Funk Rave”- Winner
Bad Bunny – “WHERE SHE GOES”
Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola”
Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny – “un x100to”
KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG”
ROSALÍA – “DESPECHÁ”
Shakira – “Acróstico”
Best K-Pop
aespa – “Girls”
BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”
FIFTY FIFTY – “Cupid”
SEVENTEEN – “Super”
Stray Kids – “S-Class”- Winner
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride”
Best Afrobeats
Ayra Starr – “Rush”
Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty”
Davido ft. Musa Keys – “UNAVAILABLE”
Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana”
Libianca – “People”
Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”- Winner
Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar”
Video for Good
Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”
Bad Bunny – “El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente”
Demi Lovato – “Swine”
Dove Cameron – “Breakfast"- Winner
Imagine Dragons – “Crushed”
Maluma – “La Reina”
Show of the Summer
Beyoncé
BLACKPINK
Drake
Ed Sheeran
KAROL G
Taylor Swift - Winner
Group of the Year
BLACKPINK - Winner
FIFTY FIFTY
FLO
Jonas Brothers
Måneskin
NewJeans
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Album of the Year
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
SZA – SOS
Taylor Swift – "Midnights" - Winner
Song of the Summer
Beyoncé – “Cuff It”
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For? (From Barbie The Album)”
Doechii ft. Kodak Black – “What It Is (Block Boy)”
Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From Barbie The Album)”
FIFTY FIFTY – “Cupid (Twin Ver.)”
Gunna – “fukumean”
Jung Kook ft. Latto – "Seven" - Winner
Luke Combs – “Fast Car”
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice – “Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album]”
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice – “Karma”
Tomorrow X Together and Jonas Brothers – “Do It Like That”
Troye Sivan – “Rush”
Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma – “La Bebe (Remix)”
Best Direction
Doja Cat – “Attention” (Directed by Tanu Muiño)
Drake – “Falling Back” (Directed by Director X (Julien Christian Lutz))
Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” (Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar)
Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” (Directed by Colin Tilley)
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” (Directed by Floria Sigismondi)
SZA – “Kill Bill” (Directed by Christian Breslauer)
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” (Directed by Taylor Swift) - Winner
Best Cinematography
Adele – “I Drink Wine” (Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra)
Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” (Cinematography by Natasha Baier)
Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover” (Cinematography by Allison Anderson)
Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” (Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra)
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” (Cinematography by Marcell Rev)
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” (Cinematography by Russ Fraser)
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” (Cinematography by Rina Yang) - Winner
Best Visual Effects
Fall Out Boy – “Love From The Other Side” (Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner)
Harry Styles – “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” (Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios)
Melanie Martinez – “VOID” (Visual Effects by Carbon)
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” (Visual Effects by CameoFX)
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” (Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER)
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” (Visual Effects by Parliament) - Winner
Best Choreography
BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” (Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)) - Winner
Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” (Choreography by Charm LaDonna)
Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House” (Choreography by Jerry Reece)
Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” (Choreography by Sean Bankhead)
Panic! At The Disco – “Middle Of A Breakup” (Choreography by Monika Felice Smith)
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” (Choreography by (LA)HORDE - Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel)
Best Art Direction
boygenius – “the film” (Art Direction by Jen Dunlap)
BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” (Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT))
Doja Cat – “Attention” (Art Direction by Spencer Graves)- Winner
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” (Art Direction by Brandon Mendez)
Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” (Art Direction by Wes Dogan)
SZA – “Shirt” (Art Direction by Kate Bunch)
Best Editing
BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” (Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT))
Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit” (Edited by Grason Caldwell)
Miley Cyrus – “River” (Edited by Brandan Walter)
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” (Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel) - Winner
SZA – “Kill Bill” (Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert)
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” (Edited by Chancler Haynes)
Video Vanguard Award
Shakira
Global Icon Award
Diddy