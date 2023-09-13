MTV VMAs 2023: NSYNC reunite to present an award to Taylor Swift, fans wonder if a collaboration is in the works?

NSYNC's Jaw-Dropping Reunion to present an award to Taylor Swift, will they join forces?

NSYNC reunited on the grand stage, sending shockwaves of excitement through the audience They acknowledged the "unstoppable Taylor Swift" as the winner for Anti-Hero NSYNC dropped a tantalizing hint of a collaboration that sent fans into a frenzy

In a nostalgia-filled and highly-anticipated moment at the 2023 VMAs, held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, music enthusiasts and fans of the iconic boy band, NSYNC, were treated to a surprise that will be etched in their memories for years to come. After a staggering 19 years since their last public performance, NSYNC reunited on the grand stage, sending shockwaves of excitement through the audience, including pop sensation Taylor Swift.

Decked out in stylish shades of blue, grey, and white, NSYNC took a trip down memory lane by reminiscing about their award-winning VMA videos, effortlessly rekindling the magic that once captured the hearts of millions. Their presence alone was enough to set social media abuzz, but the true spectacle occurred when they took the stage to present the coveted Best Pop award. In a lighthearted and heartwarming moment, they affectionately acknowledged the "unstoppable Taylor Swift" as the winner for her chart-topping hit, "Anti-Hero."

Taylor Swift, a dedicated NSYNC fan herself, couldn't contain her excitement during this reunion. She sat beside Ice Spice, and her infectious enthusiasm was palpable as she playfully quizzed the quintet about their future plans. With a beaming smile, she candidly shared, "I’m not doing well pivoting from this to this from being an NSYNC fan to accepting an award. Like, I had your NSYNC dolls!" Her genuine admiration for the group shone through, making her one of the fans in the room.

As the night unfolded, Taylor Swift continued to captivate the audience with her emotional rollercoaster. Shedding tears of joy during her own acceptance speeches, she thanked her dedicated fanbase for their unwavering support. These heartfelt moments added depth to an evening already filled with memorable experiences.

But it wasn't just Taylor Swift's emotions that stirred the crowd. NSYNC dropped a tantalizing hint that sent fans into a frenzy. While there's no official confirmation yet, the rumor mill has been abuzz with speculation about the group's return to the music scene. It's believed that they've recorded a new song, written by none other than Justin Timberlake himself, for the upcoming DreamWorks animated film, "Trolls Band Together." The film's trailers suggest a captivating boy band reunion storyline for Timberlake's character, Branch, with all four NSYNC members expected to join him in this animated adventure.

Adding an extra layer of excitement, the film introduces a new boy band called BroZone, weaving a playful twist into the narrative of the NSYNC reunion. Posters featuring NSYNC's iconic logo alongside an animated troll hairstyle have been popping up around Los Angeles, intensifying the anticipation surrounding their much-anticipated return.