At the 'D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event', the makers of the upcoming animated film gathered together to launch a new trailer of Mufasa: The Lion King.

Still from Mufasa: The Lion King trailer

Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” director Barry Jenkins and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with cast members Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Theo Somolu, Braelyn Rankins and Anika Noni Rose, shared an exciting new trailer and poster with fans attending the studio showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. The film capped the studio’s presentation with a show-stopping performance of the classic “Nants’ Ingonyama” and new song “Ngomso” by Lebo M., who contributes to the film’s music, alongside a full choir. “Mufasa: The Lion King” releases only in theatres 20th December 2024.

Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, “Mufasa: The Lion King” enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

In addition to the cast attending D23 this year, the film also features John Kani, Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Keith David, Donald Glover, Blue Ivy Carter, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. Blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, the all-new feature film is produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter reprises her role as Nala, while her daughter Blue Ivy Carter will voice Kiara, the daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala.

The film also introduces new cast members, including Tiffany Boone as Sarabi, Kagiso Lediga as Young Rafiki, Preston Nyman as Zazu, Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros — a powerful lion with ambitious plans for his pride. It also introduces Thandiwe Newton as Taka’s mother Eshe, Lennie James as Taka’s father Obasi, Anika Noni Rose as Mufasa’s mother Afia, and Keith David as Mufasa’s father Masego.

Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King will be in releasing in Indian theatres on 20th December 2024, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.