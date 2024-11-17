Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: Liquor, cash worth Rs 546.84 cr seized
Mumbai: Fiancée, family booked for man’s suicide on Facebook Live
Maharashtra elections 2024: FIR against click-happy cop for pic of ballot paper
Mumbai: ‘Mom’ robs actor’s wife out of nearly Rs 1 lakh via texts
Mumbai: ‘Walkability a constant fight for space and safety’
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Musician William reveals why he lives in a hotel despite USD 70M net worth

Musician Will.i.am reveals why he lives in a hotel despite USD 70M net worth

Updated on: 17 November,2024 08:20 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

Will.i.am is said to be worth around $70 million partly due to his string of hits including ‘Boom Boom Pow’ and ‘I Gotta Feelin’’, but has revealed he doesn’t feel like he’s “made it”

Musician Will.i.am reveals why he lives in a hotel despite USD 70M net worth

Picture Courtesy/Will.i.am's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Musician Will.i.am reveals why he lives in a hotel despite USD 70M net worth
x
00:00

Musician Will.i.am has shared the reason behind him living in a hotel as he’s never owned a house. The musician, 49, is said to be worth around $70 million partly due to his string of hits including ‘Boom Boom Pow’ and ‘I Gotta Feelin’’, but has revealed he doesn’t feel like he’s “made it”, partly he’s never put down permanent roots, reports ‘Female First UK’.


He said at the AfroTech conference in Houston, “As far as the idea of ‘I made it’, I don’t think I made it, because every milestone takes me to the next milestone. I’m making it. I’ve never had a house. I bought myself a studio. I have my office, but I stay in a hotel. “I don’t have a house because I ain’t bought the house that says ‘I made it’”.


As per ‘Female First UK’, the musician, who was born William James Adams Jr, also stressed he grew up living in a South Los Angeles housing project.


He added: “I remember my mom was like, ‘Wait, put your clothes on. You go up here to get our food stamps. Sit in this line to get this cheese’. When you are in a project, that’s your reality. You come outside, your best friend that you grew up with is no longer with you because he got shot and you want to dream different – that’s where I get ambition from”.

Will.i.am has added to his music fortune by investing in technology companies. He is also the founder and CEO of Fyi.AI, a new messenger and tool for streamlining apps.

He said about the firm’s service, “You don’t need a thousand apps, especially when apps don't talk to each other. With FYI it’s all in one place – your news, your calendar, your collaborative work. It may sound like a foreign concept, but eventually it’s going to be the system”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Music hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK