Pierce Brosnan shared a collage of pictures showing moments from their life together, including a throwback of them on a beach and a recent picture of them holding hands

Pierce Brosnan marked his 23rd wedding anniversary with an adorable message for his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan.

Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, the 71-year-old actor shared a collage of pictures showing moments from their life together, including a throwback of them on a beach and a recent picture of them holding hands.

"Happy 23rd anniversary my darling Keely my beautiful brown-eyed girl, my north, my south, my east and west. All my love, should I fall behind wait for me."

Keely also celebrated their special day on Instagram, sharing wedding photos from August 4, 2001, at Ashford Castle in Ireland.

"August 4th, 2001, Ashford Castle, County Mayo, Ireland. "You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest person I have ever known." FSF Happy Anniversary my love @piercebrosnanofficial Here's to the next 23 years together. May they continue to be creative, adventurous, loving, inspiring, and joyful. Time flys on love's wings," read her caption

According to PEOPLE, the couple met in 1994 at a party in Mexico when Keely was a TV correspondent. They had their first date under the stars with fireworks.

Brosnan and Keely married in 2001 and have two sons, Dylan, 27, and Paris, 23. Brosnan also has three children from his first marriage to Cassandra Harris, who died in 1991.

