Naomi Campbell supports Kate Moss for testifying in Depp’s trial

Updated on: 27 May,2022 07:15 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies

Naomi Campbell; (right) Kate Moss testifying via video conference. Pics/Instagram, AFP


Supermodel Naomi Campbell supported Kate Moss as the latter testified in the ongoing defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.
The model, 52, has shown her support for her fellow model after Depp’s ex-girlfriend took the witness stand.

Campbell took to her Instagram Story later on the same day to praise Moss for sharing her account of her relationship with the actor. “Yes Wagon tell it,” she wrote, calling Moss with the nickname she has used for the 48-year-old model for years.




Her words were accompanied by a screengrab of an article recapping Moss’s statements in court.


naomi campbell kate moss johnny depp amber heard hollywood news Entertainment News

