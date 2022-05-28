Nick Jonas loves serenading his daughter Malti with 'old classics'

The 29-year-old pop star told Entertainment Tonight: "I sing to her. You know, I love to sing to her, and yeah, it's beautiful"

Nick Jonas with wife Priyanka Chopra. Pic/AFP

American pop-star Nick Jonas loves serenading his four-month-old daughter Malti with "old classics" after she was released from the NICU after more than 100 days since her birth in January.

The 29-year-old pop star told Entertainment Tonight: "I sing to her. You know, I love to sing to her, and yeah, it's beautiful."

He revealed her mother and his wife, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, 39, prefers to show their little songs "that's on the iPod or whatever," reports femalefirst.co.uk.

