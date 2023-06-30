Nicki Minaj offers to pay for teen boy's education who shot man to defend mother

Nicki Minaj offers to pay college fees of teen who killed man to protect his mom

Singer Nicki Minaj has praised a teenager as a “true hero” after he shot and killed a man to defend his mother, and has offered to pay his college tuition. Moved by the viral case, the Anaconda hitmaker has offered financial help to the 14-year-old boy.

She took to Instagram Story and posted, “That 14-year-old boy who backed that hammer out, when that grown a** man was punching his mother in the face as if she were a man, is a true hero. If he wants to go to college, I’d love to help.” She added, “It’s what any son should’ve done for their mother. She raised a dope kid and should be so proud. Also, God knew before she knew that she’d be attacked that day and made sure they had protection on deck (sic).”

According to reports, Carlishia Hood, 35, had been accused of getting her son, 14, to shoot dead Jeremy Brown, 32, on June 18. Charges against the two were ditched after Cooks County State Attorney Kim Foxx announced her office had backtracked on the charges.

