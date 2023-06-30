Breaking News
Maharashtra weather update: Konkan division records 72.2 mm rain in 24 hours
Western Railway: Jumbo block between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on Sunday
Height Barrier' broken but no structural damage to Captain Gore flyover: BMC
Court grants interim protection to Anil Parab till July 4
Mumbai: 18-year-old drowns in Arnala Beach
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Nicki Minaj offers to sponsor teenagers education

Nicki Minaj offers to sponsor teenager's education

Updated on: 30 June,2023 07:40 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies |

Top

Nicki Minaj offers to pay college fees of teen who killed man to protect his mom

Nicki Minaj offers to sponsor teenager's education

Nicki Minaj

Listen to this article
Nicki Minaj offers to sponsor teenager's education
x
00:00

Singer Nicki Minaj has praised a teenager as a “true hero” after he shot and killed a man to defend his mother, and has offered to pay his college tuition. Moved by the viral case, the Anaconda hitmaker has offered financial help to the 14-year-old boy.


She took to Instagram Story and posted, “That 14-year-old boy who backed that hammer out, when that grown a** man was punching his mother in the face as if she were a man, is a true hero. If he wants to go to college, I’d love to help.” She added, “It’s what any son should’ve done for their mother. She raised a dope kid and should be so proud. Also, God knew before she knew that she’d be attacked that day and made sure they had protection on deck (sic).”


According to reports, Carlishia Hood, 35, had been accused of getting her son, 14, to shoot dead Jeremy Brown, 32, on June 18. Charges against the two were ditched after Cooks County State Attorney Kim Foxx announced her office had backtracked on the charges.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

nicki minaj hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK