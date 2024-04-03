p-article Nicolas Cage recalls working in ’Dream Scenario’
Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA mess worsens, Cong, SS-UBT claim same Mumbai seat
Exclusive | Operation LSD: Cops party hard to bust drug ring
Navi Mumbai: Bank manager and employees busted for share trading fraud
Mumbai: Monkeys call the shots in this Malad society
Mumbai: Conwoman who cheated guru, Bollywood celeb, strikes again
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Nicolas Cage recalls working in Dream Scenario
<< Back to Elections 2024

Nicolas Cage recalls working in 'Dream Scenario'

Updated on: 03 April,2024 07:03 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI |

Top

Ahead of the start of the film's digital journey, Nicolas took a stroll down memory lane and talked about the approach that he followed while working in 'Dream Scenario'

Nicolas Cage recalls working in 'Dream Scenario'

Nicolas Cage. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Nicolas Cage recalls working in 'Dream Scenario'
x
00:00

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage's 'Dream Scenario' is set to be out on OTT. Ahead of the start of the film's digital journey, Nicolas took a stroll down memory lane and talked about the approach that he followed while working in 'Dream Scenario'.


"In terms of the craft of acting, it wasn't so difficult. I sat in a room with the director and we said - okay, let's change the hair, let's change the nose, let's maybe raise the voice, let's dress differently, let's move differently. The script was perfect - it was the blueprint. I had all my moves graphed out for me, because I just referred to the script," he said in a statement.


"Very rarely did I come up with an idea and say, let's try this and one of them made it into the movie, which was crazy marching in a little girl's bedroom. I thought that would be scary and hilarious. But, but no, I stuck to the script. I had a really good director and a great script, it just sort of flowed," he added.


'Dream Scenario' will be out on Lionsgate Play on April 19. In the project, Nicolas Cage played Paul Matthews, an unremarkable professor and family man who achieves sudden fame in the most unique way. Kristoffer Borgli directed the film, which was released in 2023. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nicolas cage hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK