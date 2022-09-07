Nicolas Cage set to star alongside Joel Kinnaman in 'Sympathy for the Devil'

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 September,2022 12:56 PM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

According to Variety, written by Luke Paradise, the movie follows ‘The Driver’ (Kinnaman) as he finds himself in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse after being forced to drive a mysterious man known as ‘The Passenger’ (Cage)

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage will be starring alongside Joel Kinnaman in ‘Sympathy for the Devil’, a new psychological thriller from director Yuval Adler. According to Variety, written by Luke Paradise, the movie follows ‘The Driver’ (Kinnaman) as he finds himself in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse after being forced to drive a mysterious man known as ‘The Passenger’ (Cage). That sets things up for a white-knuckle ride.


Speaking about the movie, producer Allan Ungar said, “This is a tour de force featuring two incredible actors. As an acclaimed filmmaker, Yuval has assembled the perfect cast and brought a unique and gritty vision to this film that will be sure to capture audiences.” The film’s production is underway in Las Vegas.

Cage won an Oscar for his role as a destructive alcoholic in Mike Figgis’ ‘Leaving Las Vegas’ and earned his second Academy Award nomination for his turn as Charlie Kaufman and his fictional twin brother Donald in Spike Jonze’s ‘Adaptation’.


He also starred in action hits such as ‘The Rock’, ‘Face Off” and the ‘National Treasure’ franchise. Cage recently earned some of the best reviews of his career for his work as a celebrity chef who leaves the culinary world behind in ‘Pig’ and for playing a fictionalized version of himself in ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’.

Meanwhile, Kinnaman currently stars as the lead in Apple TV+’s ‘For All Mankind’ and is set to star in John Woo’s action-thriller ‘Silent Night’. His film and television credits include ‘The Suicide Squad’, ‘In Treatment’ and ‘The Killing’.

