Breaking News
Mumbai: How Lawrence Bishnoi became a headache for intel sleuths and NIA
Mumbai: BMC slaps notices on unregistered nursing homes in M-East ward
Mumbai: Scammed! Young man’s overseas job turns into nightmare
Mumbai: Police still unable to find tree-killers
Salman Khan firing case: Cops request home ministry to issue LOC against Anmol Bishnoi
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Nicole Kidman celebrates four decades of her career
<< Back to Elections 2024

Nicole Kidman celebrates four decades of her career

Updated on: 25 April,2024 05:15 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies |

Top

Nicole Kidman, 56, shared a heartwarming video of her first role at 14 in Bush Christmas, which was released in 1983

Nicole Kidman celebrates four decades of her career

Nicole Kidman; (right) Nicole Kidman at 14 in Bush Christmas (1983) Pics/AFP, Instagram

Listen to this article
Nicole Kidman celebrates four decades of her career
x
00:00

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman has completed 40 years in the world of films. 


The actor, 56, shared a heartwarming video of her first role at 14 in Bush Christmas, which was released in 1983. 


“This 14-year-old girl could never have predicted all the talented people she would work with and the many different characters she would play,” Kidman wrote in the caption.


The actor gained popularity with her portrayal of Rae Ingram in Dead Calm (1989). Since then, she has worked with prestigious directors, including Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola, Baz Luhrmann, Sydney Pollack, Aaron Sorkin, and Stanley Kubrick.

In recognition of her outstanding contributions to cinema, the American Film Institute (AFI) bestowed upon Kidman its Life Achievement Award on April 27, 2023.

The actor is the first Australian to receive this honour. Kidman has earned numerous accolades over the years, including five Academy Award nominations and an Oscar win for her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in Stephen Daldry’s The Hours (2002). Kidman has also won a BAFTA Award, two Emmys, and six Golden Globes throughout her  career.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nicole kidman hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK