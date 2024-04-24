Nicole Kidman celebrates four decades of her career

Nicole Kidman, 56, shared a heartwarming video of her first role at 14 in Bush Christmas, which was released in 1983

Nicole Kidman; (right) Nicole Kidman at 14 in Bush Christmas (1983) Pics/AFP, Instagram

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman has completed 40 years in the world of films.

The actor, 56, shared a heartwarming video of her first role at 14 in Bush Christmas, which was released in 1983.

“This 14-year-old girl could never have predicted all the talented people she would work with and the many different characters she would play,” Kidman wrote in the caption.

The actor gained popularity with her portrayal of Rae Ingram in Dead Calm (1989). Since then, she has worked with prestigious directors, including Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola, Baz Luhrmann, Sydney Pollack, Aaron Sorkin, and Stanley Kubrick.

In recognition of her outstanding contributions to cinema, the American Film Institute (AFI) bestowed upon Kidman its Life Achievement Award on April 27, 2023.

The actor is the first Australian to receive this honour. Kidman has earned numerous accolades over the years, including five Academy Award nominations and an Oscar win for her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in Stephen Daldry’s The Hours (2002). Kidman has also won a BAFTA Award, two Emmys, and six Golden Globes throughout her career.

