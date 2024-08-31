Nicole Kidman has ventured into the erotic thriller space with 'Babygirl'. The film was premiered at the Venice Film Festival. The actress plays a high-powered CEO who puts her career and family on the line when she has an affair with a much younger intern

Actress Nicole Kidman has stepped into the world of erotic thriller with the film 'Babygirl'. The film was screened to the audience for the first time at the 81st Venice Film Festival recently. At the festival, the senior actress said that she felt “exposed and vulnerable and frightened” as her erotic thriller directed by Halina Reijn, premiered at the festival.

In 'Babygirl', Nicole Kidman plays a high-powered CEO who puts her career and family on the line when she has an affair with a much younger intern, played by Harris Dickinson.

Nicole Kidman shares her fears ahead of Babygirl premiere:

As quoted by Hollywood Reporter, Kidman said ahead of the premiere, “This definitely leaves me exposed and vulnerable and frightened, and all of those things when it’s given to the world,” Kidman said of the experience of debuting the film before an audience."

“But making it with these people here, it was delicate and intimate and very, very deep.”

She said that they all are right now and “we're all a bit nervous”.

“So I’m like, I hope my hands aren’t shaking — but at the same time, I’m really proud to be at a festival like this, and to be forging ahead with films that are still being made, and particularly with women at the helm.”

Kidman added, “I think that’s what made it so compelling, was being in the hands of Halina (as my director), because I knew she wasn’t going to exploit me. I mean, however anyone interprets it, I didn’t feel exploited. I felt very much a part of it. It’s the story that I wanted to be a part of, that I wanted to tell, and every part of me was committed to that.”

Kidman talks about women in cinema:

With the film being helmed a woman director with Kidman playing the lead, the actress spoke about the importance of women in cinema. “I am still very proud to be invited to a festival like this and to be forging ahead with cinema, with films that are still being made and particularly with women at the helm you know it's part I said it I can't remember how long ago at Cannes at a press conference I went," she said.

“I’m going to put my weight behind a lot of women now in terms of directors and try to change the ratio and this is all part of it… How many women are there in the festival …. We are changing it.”

“I’ve worked with so many directors, I haven’t worked with a woman on this subject matter,” she said.

“When you’re talking to a woman director and she’s like, ‘OK, let’s work on this orgasm together’ — I’m saying that bluntly, but you’re not going to say that with a guy. [Halina] was always so loving towards all of us, to Antonio, to Harris, to me, to Sophie, all of us. It was just a very warm environment to work in.”

