Nicole Scherzinger. Pic/AFP

Singer-songwriter and dancer Nicole Scherzinger, who got engaged to her fiance, former Scottish rugby player Thom Evans, in 2023, shared that the wedding plan is not a top priority, reported People.

Two years later, wedding planning isn't a top priority because, as she recently shared, when you're on Broadway, there's no room in your schedule for much else.

Scherzinger has been busy starring in Sunset Blvd., her Broadway debut. It also turned into a Tony-winning turn last month, when she won the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for the role.

She noted that, thankfully, Evans has been more than understanding where her Broadway career and the musical are concerned.

"Oh, there's no wedding planning, honey," she shared. "When you do Broadway, it's only Broadway. You eat, sleep, don't sleep much, and breathe Broadway."

She added, "Thank God I have a very understanding, wonderful, and supportive fiance."

Scherzinger and Evans met in 2019 on the set of The X Factor: Celebrity. The former rugby player formed a singing trio, Try Star, with fellow U.K. rugby players Levi Davis and Ben Foden, who competed with him on the show, for which Scherzinger was a judge, as per the outlet.

Evans later expressed gratitude for meeting Scherzinger "naturally," rather than "sliding into her DMs," he said in 2021.

"People always say, 'When you know, you know,' and I can honestly say I'd never really had that moment," he told the outlet. "But within the first couple of days with Nicole, it was just awesome, and it has been awesome ever since."

The couple began dating in 2019, but they did not publicly announce their romance until they attended a Golden Globe Awards afterparty red carpet together in January 2020.

Earlier, Scherzinger shared, "It's just a blessing to have a normal, healthy relationship," reported People.

