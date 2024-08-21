No prenup? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce details revealed

According to reports, the documents reveal that Jennifer has waived spousal support and is requesting that the judge also deny any support to Ben

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (Pics/AFP)

If you’re curious how Jennifer Lopez marked the two-year anniversary of her grand Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck, it turns out she spent it by filing for divorce. According to TMZ, J.Lo filed on August 20, and the outlet shared some surprising details about their prenup—or rather, the fact that there isn’t one.

On May 17, a source told Us Weekly that J.Lo and Ben "started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour. Jen is very focused on work. They are on two completely different pages most of the time."

According to TMZ, the documents reveal that Jennifer has waived spousal support and is requesting that the judge also deny any support to Ben. Surprisingly, you’d expect financial matters to be settled before filing, but TMZ sources claim that’s not actually the case.

Netizens react to the news:

Netizens have been surprised since the divorce news broke. One wrote online, "Do you think they didn't arrange a prenup because they both have so much money and didn't find it necessary? I mean, I would imagine most celeb attorneys advise having one no matter the financial status of either party but is it reasonable to think that they both have enough money that it isn't a concern?"

One user reminded netizens, "This actually makes me (a little) sad for her. In that recent documentary she talked about the embarrassment of her failed marriages and how much it all just hurts her. In many ways the doc felt like she was seeking to say “I got it right now, and all the ones in between weren’t right cause they weren’t Ben.” I imagine she’s not feeling too great right now."

Another wrote, "I mean the sheer existence of that documentary now must make everything so much worse. Especially given everyone told her it was a bad idea and she did it anyway. It’s pretty soul destroying when you’ve been trying to power your way through something and have to finally admit that you can’t do that in whatever specific situation you’re in. Especially if you have come from a challenging background or have an ingrained underdog identity. You think if you just try harder and believe, things will eventually work out."

As per TMZ, JLo filed for divorce without a lawyer on August 20, which is their second wedding anniversary. The rumours of troubles in their marriage started earlier this year after Ben’s house-hunting activities in Los Angeles, coinciding with Lopez's solo real estate browsing.