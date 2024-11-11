Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: MVA, BJP leaders trade potshots over manifestos
Jamtara to Rajasthan: Cyber fraud hubs shift as villages resist law enforcement
Maharashtra elections 2024: MVA to challenge BJP bastion Ghatkopar East
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shelar and Zakaria face off in Bandra West
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Andheri residents release manifesto of demands
Govt not concerned about farmers' woes, must be removed from power: Sharad Pawar
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Olivia Colman reveals why shes not on social media I think it would make me cry

Olivia Colman reveals why she's not on social media: 'I think it would make me cry'

Updated on: 11 November,2024 07:51 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

Olivia Colman steers clear of apps such as X and Instagram because she knows how upsetting she would find it if she read something negative about herself

Olivia Colman reveals why she's not on social media: 'I think it would make me cry'

Olivia Colman. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Olivia Colman reveals why she's not on social media: 'I think it would make me cry'
x
00:00

Deepinder Hollywood actress Olivia Colman may rule the screen with her performance, but she isn’t too confident when it comes to social media. 


The actress feels she’d be a “mess” if she used social media. The ‘Crown’ actress steers clear of apps such as X and Instagram because she knows how upsetting she would find it if she read something negative about herself, reports ‘Female First UK’.


She told ‘My Weekly’ magazine, “I don’t do it because I think it would make me cry. “I’d be devastated by someone being horrible. I think I’d be a mess if I had to deal with comments or negativity. I’m better off not being on it. It’s just not for me. I think I’m happier without it. I like my privacy”.


Despite her career success, the 50-year-old star, who has two sons, aged 19 and 17, and a nine-year-old daughter with husband Ed Sinclair, insisted her family always come first.

She said, “My family is everything to me. I love my children so much. I love them more than anything in the world. As much as I love acting, I never want to miss out on their lives. Nothing comes before them. I work to make sure we are secure, but they are always my first thought”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Olivia previously admitted she is a "bit raw" and often can't help crying on camera.

She told Britain's ‘Vogue’ magazine, “I have a sneaking suspicion that audiences have seen me crying a little bit too often in the past couple of years. And if people get really fed up with me, then I won’t get more work. And if I can’t do what I love, then I will shrivel up and die. If something touches me, I cry. That’s it. I’m a bit raw, a bit rubbish really”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK