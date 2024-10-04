Breaking News
Mumbai: Upset over Dharavi resttlement, Mulund residents to sue state
Mumbai: Water crisis grips Kalina
Thane: Ulhasnagar hospital grappling with drug shortage for 4 months
Is Mumbai drought-ready?
Maharashtra: Trained forensic hands for crime scene study soon, says DGP Sanjay Kumar Verma
Maharashtra assembly elections: Mahayuti in 2024, BJP alone in 2029, says Amit Shah
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Olivia Munn shares breastfeeding photo in honour of breast cancer awareness

Olivia Munn shares breastfeeding photo in honour of breast cancer awareness

Updated on: 04 October,2024 07:51 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

“This time last year I was recovering from my fourth surgery and now I’m hanging with my baby girl”, her caption read as she smiled at the camera while cradling Mei on her shoulder

Olivia Munn shares breastfeeding photo in honour of breast cancer awareness

Picture Courtesy/Olivia Munn's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Olivia Munn shares breastfeeding photo in honour of breast cancer awareness
x
00:00

Actress Olivia Munn has struck a perfect balance between spending time with her baby girl and raising awareness.


The actress recently shared a picture of herself cuddling her daughter Mii alongside a lengthy caption to honour breast cancer awareness, reports ‘People’ magazine.


Olivia Munn


“This time last year I was recovering from my fourth surgery and now I’m hanging with my baby girl”, her caption read as she smiled at the camera while cradling Mei on her shoulder.

As per ‘People’, Olivia, who shares her daughter and son Malcolm Hiep Mulaney, 2, with husband John Mulaney, 42, added, “Breast Cancer Awareness Month just started. Last year I was diagnosed with bilateral Luminal B breast cancer”.

“There were many people integral to saving my life but it was my OB-GYN @drthaisaliabadi who set me on the path to survival,” she continued. “She used the Tyrer-Cuzick Risk Assessment Test to calculate my risk of getting breast cancer. My high score led me down a road of many tests that resulted in a cancer diagnosis.”

She further mentioned, “The test is free, online and takes only a few minutes. To take it you can either google ‘Tyrer-Cuzick Test’ or you can go to Dr. Aliabadi’s website SheMD.org (@shemdpodcast) and also get action items on what to do depending on your percentage of risk. To everyone who is battling or has battled cancer, in whatever form, I send you all my love”, the ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ star concluded.

The actress announced on September 22 that she and Mulaney had welcomed their second baby together via gestational surrogate. It came after she spoke to ‘People’ in April about her "terrifying" breast cancer diagnosis the previous year, following which she had four surgeries, a double mastectomy and medically induced menopause.

“Mii June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon", the mother of two wrote in her Instagram post.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

olivia munn cancer hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK