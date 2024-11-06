After Liam Payne’s death, fans of the band have been hoping they will come together for one last time to pay tribute to their close friend

One Direction band members to pay tribute to Liam

Ever since the tragic death of Liam Payne, 'One Direction' fans have been in a state of shock. Even the other band members—Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan—are mourning his demise. After Payne’s death, fans of the band have been hoping they will come together for one last time to pay tribute to their close friend. Now, as speculation about their reunion grows, a new report has clarified things.

According to a report in 'Radar Online', the bandmates will be reuniting in grief. This will be the first time the band has come together since their split. It is reported that they might sing a song in memory of their late friend. An insider shared that it will be a “moving tribute at the service, in the style of Elton John's ‘Candle in the Wind’ tribute at the funeral of Princess Diana."

“But they are yet to send word of a musical farewell to their close pal and may opt to pay their respects alongside other members of the congregation,” the insider further added. It is said that the funeral is expected to take place in Liam Payne's hometown of Wolverhampton in the West Midlands on Friday. It’s also said that the rest of the band might do a short reunion tour.

An update suggested that the “members will do something to celebrate his life and pay tribute to him. I can't see a full-scale tour, but I could see something along the lines of a show or a new track/song.”

Liam Payne Death: Former One Direction member passes away

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne, 31, was found dead on Wednesday after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, according to local officials. Police in Buenos Aires reported that Payne fell from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighbourhood, a popular area in Argentina's capital. The fall caused severe injuries, and medics confirmed his death at the scene.

After the news spread, dozens of 'One Direction' fans from around Buenos Aires gathered at the Casa Sur Hotel, forming lines that extended into the blocked-off street where police were stationed. Forensic investigators were seen leaving the hotel, and Payne's body was taken away about three hours after the fall. Heartbroken fans, mostly young women recording on their phones, were in shock as a memorial with candles and flowers quickly formed outside the hotel.