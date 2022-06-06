Original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook passes away at 95

The image was so popular that it was adopted as the company's trademark in 1931 and has since been used on all packaging and advertising

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Ann Turner Cook, whose cherubic baby face was dubbed "the original Gerber baby" around the world, has died. She died at the age of 95, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

On Friday, Gerber announced Cook's passing in an Instagram post.

The company captioned the post and wrote, "Gerber is deeply saddened by the passing of Ann Turner Cook, the original Gerber baby, whose face was sketched to become the iconic Gerber logo more than 90 years ago. Many years before becoming an extraordinary mother, teacher and writer, her smile and expressive curiosity captured hearts everywhere and will continue to live on as a symbol for all babies. We extend our deepest sympathies to Ann's family and to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her".

