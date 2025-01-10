Breaking News
Oscar-winner Emma Thompson, Anna Friel unite for powerful LGBTQ+ drama by Amy Coop

Updated on: 10 January,2025 10:23 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

Actors Emma Thompson, Anna Friel and Christopher Eccleston will be next seen together in the film 'Hear Me Roar' which narrates a true story of a transgender

Emma Thompson. Pic/AFP

Actors Emma Thompson, Anna Friel and Christopher Eccleston will be next seen together in the film 'Hear Me Roar' which narrates a true story of a transgender woman who took on the British government in a legal battle over her marriage, reported Deadline.


The two-time Academy Award winner Emma Thompson will play the role of a judge Elizabeth Butler-Sloss in the film. As per Deadline, Friel has been cast as Bayston, Rebecca Root is Bellinger and Eccleston is her husband. It also stars Bridgerton fame Julian Ovenden. The film is directed by Amy Coop.


As per Deadline, Elizabeth Bellinger became one of the few transgender people in Britain to get married in the 1980s. She kept this ceremony secret from almost everyone until 2000 when she launched a campaign to have her marriage to Michael Bellinger legally recognized and the case went to the courts.


The drama started with her meeting with barrister Ashley Bayston, who co-wrote the feature with lead writer Lisa McMullin. The feature narrates the complex legal obstacle in their marriage which they undertook over the next three years.

After reading the script, Thompson couldn't control her tears and got overwhelmed with the characters.

Thompson said: "I'm weeping like a baby, it's so moving and powerful and funny. It's a great story and script with wonderful characters - I just loved it and it moved me deeply. I think it's both fascinating and profoundly meaningful and essential," as quoted by Deadline.

Director Coop added: "It's a privilege to be working with such a great team to tell this incredible story, an overlooked part of modern British History that represented a seismic shift for LGBTQ+ people."

The film is produced by Darren Stuart and David Nichols.

