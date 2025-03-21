Oscar-winning actor Cate Blanchett says award shows should be private, not televised

Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett has stirred up a conversation about the future of awards shows, suggesting that they should no longer be televised

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in a recent interview, Blanchett expressed her desire for a return to an era when award ceremonies were more private, free from the pressures of social media and public scrutiny.

Blanchett, who has won two Academy Awards, Best Supporting Actress for 'The Aviator' in 2005 and Best Actress for 'Blue Jasmine' in 2014--shared her reflections on how modern awards shows have changed over the years.

"There are so few spaces that you can go now, where you are private," she said, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

She reminisced about the late 1980s and how attending Mardi Gras parties in Sydney was a time of complete privacy, without the ever-present threat of being recorded or photographed.

"People were just there, being present and collectively having a great time," she recalled, adding that no one was concerned about capturing moments on their phones.

Blanchett further emphasized her frustration with the modern celebrity culture, which has been exacerbated by social media platforms like TikTok.

The viral trend of lip readers analyzing moments from award shows, including trying to decipher conversations between celebrities, made Blanchett feel uncomfortable.

The actress, who has been a frequent nominee at the Academy Awards, suggested that it would be refreshing if awards shows could go back to the days when they were not broadcast to the public.

"I say, I know it's blasphemy, go back to the day when it wasn't televised. Just have a great party where people can just let go," Blanchett said, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

She argued that in today's fragmented industry, creating a space where people can celebrate without the pressure of public-facing expectations would be more meaningful.

"We need to gather together and celebrate what it is that we do, without it having to have any public-facing," she said.

Despite Blanchett's statements, it's unlikely that the Academy Awards, which has been televised since the 25th ceremony in 1953, will return to its non-televised roots.

The public nature of these events has long been a key part of their appeal, with fashion, glamour, and the excitement of the ceremony drawing millions of viewers each year.

