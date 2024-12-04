Band of Maharajas, a musical film directed by Girish Malik, and Putul, a Bengali film, feature among the 89 songs vying for the Best Original Song nomination at Oscars 2025

Indian cinema has been making waves on the global stage this year, earning widespread acclaim. The anticipation for the announcement of this year’s Oscar nominations has ignited a wave of excitement. Two Indian films are in the Original Songs and Original Score longlist of the Academy Awards 2025. Band of Maharajas, a musical film directed by Girish Malik, and Putul, a Bengali film, feature among the 89 songs vying for the Best Original Song nomination. Both films are also among the 146 titles competing for the Best Original Score nomination.

Band of Maharajas vying for two categories

Band of Maharajas is eligible for the Oscars in two prestigious categories. The film's soul-stirring song 'Ishq Walla Daku' and the film's captivating score, composed by the maestro Bickram Ghosh, are in the race for the Oscar nomination in the Best Original Song and Best Original Score categories. This achievement is a testament to the incredible synergy between Girish Malik and Bickram Ghosh, who previously earned Oscar recognition for their acclaimed film Jal in 2014. Their latest collaboration pushes boundaries, resonating with audiences worldwide while showcasing the richness of Indian music and storytelling.

What is Band of Maharajas about?

Band of Maharajas tells the inspiring and emotional story of three young musicians from a small border village in Punjab. Determined to pursue their passion for music, they courageously cross the border into Pakistan - a country where music often faces resistance from radical elements. The film captures their journey of perseverance, courage, and the unifying power of art.

The visionary direction by Girish Malik, combined with Bickram Ghosh's masterful compositions, makes Band of Maharajas a cinematic and musical triumph. The film’s producers, Puneet Singh and Girish Malik, along with the team at Clapstem Entertainment, express immense pride in the their work.

"We are overjoyed that Band of Maharajas is now in the race for the contention for nomination at Oscars. This film is not just a story; it is a heartfelt tribute to the power of music to transcend borders and bring people together," said Director Girish Malik. Maestro Bickram Ghosh added, "Band of Maharajas is a labor of love, and we are grateful for the support and appreciation it has received so far."

As the only Hindi film in the race for Contention at The Oscars this year, Band of Maharajas carries the torch for Indian cinema on a global stage. The film's poignant narrative and musical brilliance are bound to captivate audiences worldwide as it continues its journey toward potential Oscar glory.

'Iti Maa' from Putul in the running for nominations

The soul-stirring Bengali song 'Iti Maa' from Indira Dhar's acclaimed film Putul is in the running for the Best Original Song category. Composed by Sayan Ganguly and beautifully rendered by singer Iman Chakraborty, 'Iti Maa' has already captured hearts with its beautiful lyrics and music that resonates with the theme of the film. Putul also features on the Best Original Score longlist.

While the final nominations is still awaited, anticipation is running high. Industry insiders and fans alike are celebrating this moment as a significant milestone for Indian cinema on the global stage. The shortlists will be announced on December 17, which will feature 15 songs and 20 films for their scores.