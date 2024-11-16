“We are thrilled and honored to have the incomparable Conan O’Brien host the Oscars this year,” said Kramer and Yang

O’Brien is best known for hosting late-night talk shows. Pic/Everett

Listen to this article Conan O’Brien to host 97th Oscars in 2025 x 00:00

Emmy Award-winning television host, writer, producer and comedian Conan O’Brien will host the 97th Oscars, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang announced on Friday. It will be O’Brien’s first time hosting the broadcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are thrilled and honored to have the incomparable Conan O’Brien host the Oscars this year,” said Kramer and Yang. “He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise. His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best--honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year.”

“America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars,” said O’Brien. O’Brien is best known for hosting the late-night talk shows ‘Late Night with Conan O’Brien’, ‘The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien’ and ‘Conan’. He has also served as a writer for ‘Saturday Night Live’ and ‘The Simpsons’. O’Brien has won five Primetime Emmys and earned 31 nominations for his work.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever