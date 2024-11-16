Breaking News
Conan O'Brien to host 97th Oscars in 2025

Updated on: 16 November,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies |

O’Brien is best known for hosting late-night talk shows. Pic/Everett

Emmy Award-winning television host, writer, producer and comedian Conan O’Brien will host the 97th Oscars, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang announced on Friday. It will be O’Brien’s first time hosting the broadcast.


“We are thrilled and honored to have the incomparable Conan O’Brien host the Oscars this year,” said Kramer and Yang. “He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise. His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best--honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year.” 


“America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars,” said O’Brien. O’Brien is best known for hosting the late-night talk shows ‘Late Night with Conan O’Brien’, ‘The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien’ and ‘Conan’. He has also served as a writer for ‘Saturday Night Live’ and ‘The Simpsons’. O’Brien has won five Primetime Emmys and earned 31 nominations for his work.


Oscars 2024 Academy Awards world news USA news

