Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' gets a new name as India's official entry to Oscars

To kick off their Academy Awards campaign, the makers took to their Instagram account to reveal a new poster which shows that the name is no longer 'Laapataa Ladies'

Kiran Rao. File pic

Kiran Rao's film 'Laapataa Ladies' has been renamed 'Lost Ladies' as it heads to the international stage.

The film was earlier selected as India's official entry for the Oscars 2025.

To kick off their Academy Awards campaign, the makers took to their Instagram account to reveal a new poster on Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lost Ladies (@lostladiesfilm)

The poster features the major characters of the film in a quirky and vibrant style, giving fans a glimpse into the playful world of 'Lost Ladies'.

A line on the poster reads, "Sometimes you have to lose your way to find yourself."

Along with the poster, the team shared a message on social media, with a caption that read, "The wait is over! Presenting the official poster for Lost Ladies--a glimpse into the wild, heartfelt journey of Phool and Jaya! Huge shoutout to Jahan Singh Bakshi and Prashanth C for bringing our story to life with this stunning design. Get ready to be swept away!"

Directed by Kiran Rao and produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' was released in theatres on March 1, 2024.

It starred Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam.

