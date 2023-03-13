Oscars 2023: Host Jimmy Kimmel threatens winners going overboard with 'Naatu Naatu'!

After clinching the honour for the Best Original Song at the Golden Globe Award and at the Critics' Choice Awards, the song is in the race for Best Song at the 95th Academy Awards as well. The song has been composed by M.M. Keeravani, who is the cousin of Rajamouli

Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Pic/AFP

'Naatu Naatu' from the S.S. Rajamouli directorial 'RRR' has truly become a global sensation. At the 95th Academy Awards, ceremony host Jimmy Kimmel announced that if the winners go overboard with their speech, they would be surrounded by a group of dancers shaking their legs to 'Naatu Naatu'.

After clinching the honour for the Best Original Song at the Golden Globe Award and at the Critics' Choice Awards, the song is in the race for Best Song at the 95th Academy Awards as well. The song has been composed by M.M. Keeravani, who is the cousin of Rajamouli.

'RRR', which stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran is a historical fiction and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

Also Read: Oscars 2023: India's 'All That Breathes' loses to 'Navalny' in Best Documentary Feature film category

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are happening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and are available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever