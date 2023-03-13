Breaking News
Mumbai: Soon six new railway stations to be opened together, informs Central Railway
Mumbai was hottest Indian city on Sunday at blazing 39.4 degrees C
Mumbai: Use existing parking lots first, and spare Patwardhan Park, say Bandra residents
Maharashtra: Six killed as car hits divider on Samruddhi highway
Mumbai to get two new parks in Chandivli and Kurla, informs BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Oscars 2023 Host Jimmy Kimmel threatens winners going overboard with Naatu Naatu

Oscars 2023: Host Jimmy Kimmel threatens winners going overboard with 'Naatu Naatu'!

Updated on: 13 March,2023 07:41 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

After clinching the honour for the Best Original Song at the Golden Globe Award and at the Critics' Choice Awards, the song is in the race for Best Song at the 95th Academy Awards as well. The song has been composed by M.M. Keeravani, who is the cousin of Rajamouli

Oscars 2023: Host Jimmy Kimmel threatens winners going overboard with 'Naatu Naatu'!

Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Pic/AFP


'Naatu Naatu' from the S.S. Rajamouli directorial 'RRR' has truly become a global sensation. At the 95th Academy Awards, ceremony host Jimmy Kimmel announced that if the winners go overboard with their speech, they would be surrounded by a group of dancers shaking their legs to 'Naatu Naatu'.


After clinching the honour for the Best Original Song at the Golden Globe Award and at the Critics' Choice Awards, the song is in the race for Best Song at the 95th Academy Awards as well. The song has been composed by M.M. Keeravani, who is the cousin of Rajamouli.



'RRR', which stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran is a historical fiction and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.


Also Read: Oscars 2023: India's 'All That Breathes' loses to 'Navalny' in Best Documentary Feature film category

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are happening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and are available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

jimmy kimmel ss rajamouli ram charan Jr NTR RRR Oscars 2023 hollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK