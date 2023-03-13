Breaking News
Mumbai: Soon six new railway stations to be opened together, informs Central Railway
Mumbai was hottest Indian city on Sunday at blazing 39.4 degrees C
Mumbai: Use existing parking lots first, and spare Patwardhan Park, say Bandra residents
Maharashtra: Six killed as car hits divider on Samruddhi highway
Mumbai to get two new parks in Chandivli and Kurla, informs BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Oscars 2023 Ke Huy Quan becomes 1st Vietnam born actor to win Oscar for Best Supporting Actor

Oscars 2023: Ke Huy Quan becomes 1st Vietnam-born actor to win Oscar for Best Supporting Actor

Updated on: 13 March,2023 07:17 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

Ke Huy Quan edged out fellow nominees like Brendan Gleeson ('The Banshees of Inisherin'), Brian Tyree Henry ('Causeway'), Judd Hirsch ('The Fabelmans') and Barry Keoghan ('The Banshees of Inisherin')

Oscars 2023: Ke Huy Quan becomes 1st Vietnam-born actor to win Oscar for Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Pic/AFP


The Oscar for the Best Supporting Actor was conferred upon Vietnamese-American actor Ke Huy Quan.


He edged out fellow nominees like Brendan Gleeson ('The Banshees of Inisherin'), Brian Tyree Henry ('Causeway'), Judd Hirsch ('The Fabelmans') and Barry Keoghan ('The Banshees of Inisherin').



The actor bagged the honour for his comeback role in the film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'. The actor made history as the first Vietnam-born actor to win an Oscar.


Also Read: Preity Zinta and Jr NTR pose together at pre-Oscars event hosted by Priyanka Chopra

A tearful Ke Huy Quan graced the stage to give a moving speech. He said, "My mom is 84-years-old and she is watching the ceremony at home. Mom, I just won an Oscar. My journey started on a boat, I spent a year in a refugee camp and today I'm at one of the biggest events of the movies. They say stories like this only happen once in a while. This is the American dream."

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are happening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Oscars 2023 hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK