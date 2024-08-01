People magazine has confirmed that Jimmy Kimmel, a familiar face at the Oscars with four previous hosting stints, will not be returning for the next ceremony

Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney have chosen not to host the Academy Awards in 2025.

People magazine has confirmed that Kimmel, a familiar face at the Oscars with four previous hosting stints, will not be returning for the next ceremony.

Kimmel, who has been a prominent figure in the Academy Awards landscape, hosted the event most recently in 2024.

His tenure included memorable appearances in 2017 and 2018, as well as a notable return in 2023.

Despite his significant contributions and the highest ratings the Oscars have seen in four years under his helm, Kimmel has decided to step away from hosting duties for the upcoming event.

John Mulaney, the acclaimed comedian known for his sharp wit and engaging stage presence, was also considered for the role.

Mulaney, who charmed audiences during his hosting of the Academy's 14th Governors Awards in January and delivered a memorable bit at the 2024 Oscars, has reportedly declined the opportunity as well.

People magazine confirmed that, despite the offer, Mulaney opted out.

Mulaney's performance at the 2024 Oscars was notably praised by actor Kevin Costner, who remarked, "I couldn't believe that guy. Amazing. I watched it a second time. What a chance, because there's always people in the Oscars trying to rush you. And he went fast. But what he said, I was very touched by it. I should talk to him because I was really impressed. He was a genius."

The 97th annual Academy Awards is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The ceremony will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood at 7 pm ET on ABC.

The Oscars have seen various hosting formats over the years, including a host-less period from 2019 to 2021, and a trio of hosts in 2022.

Kimmel's return in 2023 and 2024 brought renewed energy to the show.

Kimmel, who also hosts ABC's game show 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire', previously shared insights on preparing for the Oscars, stating, "The big challenge always is trying to keep the show moving, so it's a matter of picking your spots and popping in when you're needed and staying out of the picture when you're not," according to People magazine.

With Kimmel and Mulaney both stepping back, the Academy will now be on the lookout for a new host to present Hollywood's biggest night.

